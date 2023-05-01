GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Friday
Joshua and Elizabeth Neland, Bristol, a son, Thomas Phillip
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Saturday
Kayla and Kenneth Nisley, Millersburg, a son, Kolson Issac
Rain and snow in the morning turning to all rain in the afternoon. Becoming windy late. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy at times with rain likely. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 1:31 am
On April 27, Indiana lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that could make it easier to ban books from public school libraries. School libraries would need to publicly post a list of books they offer and provide a complaints process for the community. Do you support the school library materials bill?