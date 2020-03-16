Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Ihona and Clark Warner, Goshen, a son, Philie Alan
Sunday
Rebekah and Jose Suarez, Goshen, a son, Elliott James
Blessed Beginnings Care Center, Inc.
Sunday
Elaine (Kuhns) and Myron Hershberger, Nappanee, a daughter, Carlene Jo
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Sharon (Whetstone) and Perry Kuhns, LaGrange, a daughter, Katy Joy
Monday
Glenda (Beechy) and Steven Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Janae Claire
