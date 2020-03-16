Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Ihona and Clark Warner, Goshen, a son, Philie Alan

Sunday

Rebekah and Jose Suarez, Goshen, a son, Elliott James

Blessed Beginnings Care Center, Inc.

Sunday

Elaine (Kuhns) and Myron Hershberger, Nappanee, a daughter, Carlene Jo

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Sharon (Whetstone) and Perry Kuhns, LaGrange, a daughter, Katy Joy

Monday

Glenda (Beechy) and Steven Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Janae Claire

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you