Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Thursday
Alice (Newswanger) and Marlin Martin, Wakarusa, a daughter, Natalie Olivia
Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Laura Beth and Myron Miller, Etna Green, a son, Micah Dean
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 7:03 pm
