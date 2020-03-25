SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] William Henry J. Yoder, 83, of Shipshewana, died at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence, following a battle with cancer. He was born May 13, 1936, in Kokomo, to Joseph and Lydia (Yoder) Yoder. On Feb. 20, 1958, he married Esther P. Miller and she died Dec.…