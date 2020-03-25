Birth announcements

Home Birth

Monday

Avelia (Benisisto) and Josiah Boomershine, Bristol, a son, Matteo David

New Eden Care Center

Tuesday

Eva (Yoder) and Derek Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Jolena Grace

Wednesday

Angela (Yoder) and Dale Yoder, Topeka, a son, Jace Matthew

Iva (Yoder) and Gerald Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Kylan Jace

Mary (Bontrager) and Glen Eash, Topeka, a daughter, Brianna Dawn

Goshen Hospital

Wednesday

Elaine and Ira Yoder, a son, Thomas Isaiah

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you