Home Birth
Monday
Avelia (Benisisto) and Josiah Boomershine, Bristol, a son, Matteo David
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Eva (Yoder) and Derek Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Jolena Grace
Wednesday
Angela (Yoder) and Dale Yoder, Topeka, a son, Jace Matthew
Iva (Yoder) and Gerald Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Kylan Jace
Mary (Bontrager) and Glen Eash, Topeka, a daughter, Brianna Dawn
Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Elaine and Ira Yoder, a son, Thomas Isaiah
