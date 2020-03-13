Birth announcements

Rhythms of Grace Midwifery Care

Thursday

Doris (Hochstetler) and Victor Yoder, Ligonier, a son, Kenneth Dale

New Eden Care Center

Thursday

Loretta (Lambright) and Stephen Yoder, Middlebury, a son, Malachi Lucas

Friday

Lorene (Miller) and Christy Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Keith Allen

Neva (Schlabach) and Daniel Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Mikayla Faith

Blessed Beginning Care Center

Friday

Holly (Flora) and Ethan Royer, Goshen, a daughter, Georgia Meg

Goshen Birth Center

Friday

Joetta and Marvin Hostetler, Goshen, a daughter, Andrea Jean

Goshen Hospital

Friday

Shonda and Jonathan Pfenning, Goshen, a son, Gideon Lee

