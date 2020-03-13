Rhythms of Grace Midwifery Care
Thursday
Doris (Hochstetler) and Victor Yoder, Ligonier, a son, Kenneth Dale
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Loretta (Lambright) and Stephen Yoder, Middlebury, a son, Malachi Lucas
Friday
Lorene (Miller) and Christy Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Keith Allen
Neva (Schlabach) and Daniel Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Mikayla Faith
Blessed Beginning Care Center
Friday
Holly (Flora) and Ethan Royer, Goshen, a daughter, Georgia Meg
Goshen Birth Center
Friday
Joetta and Marvin Hostetler, Goshen, a daughter, Andrea Jean
Goshen Hospital
Friday
Shonda and Jonathan Pfenning, Goshen, a son, Gideon Lee
