Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Norma Lopez and Miguel Briano, Ligonier, a daughter, Lia Camila
Alexandria Gunter and Larry Reyes, Goshen, a son, Greyson Colt
GOSHEN [mdash] Esther Nisley, 85, Goshen, died at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Courtyard of Goshen. She was born on Sept. 7, 1934, in Goshen, to Cephas and Millie (Hostetler) Nisley. Surviving are sister-in-law, Laura Nisley, Sarasota, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She was …
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] William Henry J. Yoder, 83, of Shipshewana, died at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence, following a battle with cancer. He was born May 13, 1936, in Kokomo, to Joseph and Lydia (Yoder) Yoder. On Feb. 20, 1958, he married Esther P. Miller and she died Dec.…
