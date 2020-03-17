BIRTHS: MArch 17, 2020 Mar 17, 2020 1 hr ago Goshen HospitalSundayKayla Schrock and Caleb Wertenberger, Pierceton, a son, Colson Chase TuesdayJayde and Jordan Wilkinson, Syracuse, a son, Shepard Patrick React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hospital Jayde Caleb Wertenberger Kayla Schrock Goshen Jordan Wilkinson Syracuse Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PERRIN, Barbara Jan 14, 1946 - Mar 16, 2020 NISLEY, Vernon Aug 10, 1928 - Mar 14, 2020 DELAGRANGE, Linda Feb 24, 1943 - Mar 12, 2020 VANEST, Jennifer Jan 5, 1961 - Mar 14, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICES: March 15, 2020 SERVICES today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElkhart County public schools to close in response to COVID-19 pandemicNew Paris couple to represent Indiana in TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress America'POLICE NEWS: Multiple arrests reported in Elkhart, LaGrange countiesLIST OF LOCAL CANCELLATIONSPreventative measures take hold as county readies for new coronavirusCOVID-19 testing sites set up for high-risk patientsCOVID-19 impact felt locallyElkhart County still without a confirmed case of COVID-19Goshen businesses searching for answers about pay, sick timePREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Yoder resigning as NorthWood head coach Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
