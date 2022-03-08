Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Sunday

Sheila (Yoder) and Matt Miller, New Paris, a son, Cameron Scott

Delores (Shirk) and Walter, Imhoff, Rochester, a son, Edward S.

Monday

Elyse (Nolt) and Joshua Yoder, Goshen, a son, Chase Brian

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Saturday

Hanna and Lexx Henderson, Middlebury, a daughter, Aniston Jean

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Sunday

Vonda (Bontrager) and Joel Miller, Topeka, a son, Jacob Daniel

Monday

Sara (Schrock) and Martin Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Kendal Joe

