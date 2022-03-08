NAPPANEE - Sarah Ann Hochstetler, 89, Nappanee, died at 11:45 a.m., Monday, March 7, 2022 at her daughter's residence. Sarah was born July 4, 1932 in Bremen, to Daniel E. and Susie (Borkholder) Hochstetler. On Feb. 7, 1952, Sarah married Willis D. Hochstetler in Nappanee. He preceded her in …