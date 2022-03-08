BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Sunday
Sheila (Yoder) and Matt Miller, New Paris, a son, Cameron Scott
Delores (Shirk) and Walter, Imhoff, Rochester, a son, Edward S.
Monday
Elyse (Nolt) and Joshua Yoder, Goshen, a son, Chase Brian
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Saturday
Hanna and Lexx Henderson, Middlebury, a daughter, Aniston Jean
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Sunday
Vonda (Bontrager) and Joel Miller, Topeka, a son, Jacob Daniel
Monday
Sara (Schrock) and Martin Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Kendal Joe
