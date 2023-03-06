Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Saturday

Vonda (Miller) and Lyndon Schlabach, Middlebury, a son, Colson Leo

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.

Noah and Sylvia (Royer) Keeny, Nappanee, a daughter, Staci Pearl

Ryan and Emily Yoder, Bremen , a son, Nolan Kai

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you