Goshen Birth Center

Thursday

Amy and Nathan Lehman, Goshen, a son, Darin Eugene

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Krista and Nathan Weltz, Middlebury, a daughter, Kinsley Jayne

Friday

Emilie and Giuseppe Marturano, Goshen, a son, Domenico Salvatore Antonio

Ashley Maxie and Corey Kosloski Sr., Elkhart, a son, Carter Jackson

Krista and Ben Leavitt, Nappanee, a daughter, Morgan Brooks

Saturday

Tiffaney and Derek Doty, Elkhart, a son, Joseph Thomas

Sunday

Elizabeth and Scott Gidman, Elkhart, a son, Charles Eric Matthew

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Katie (Bontrager) and Steven Miller, LaGrange, a son, Ryan Jay

LaVera (Miller) and Kenny Miller, Topeka, a son, Aaron Jon

Monday

Rita (Yoder) and Marion Lambright, Bristol, a son, Josiah Lee

Sharon (Borkholder) and Ferman Shrock, LaGrange, a daughter, Emma Joann

