Goshen Birth Center
Thursday
Amy and Nathan Lehman, Goshen, a son, Darin Eugene
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Krista and Nathan Weltz, Middlebury, a daughter, Kinsley Jayne
Friday
Emilie and Giuseppe Marturano, Goshen, a son, Domenico Salvatore Antonio
Ashley Maxie and Corey Kosloski Sr., Elkhart, a son, Carter Jackson
Krista and Ben Leavitt, Nappanee, a daughter, Morgan Brooks
Saturday
Tiffaney and Derek Doty, Elkhart, a son, Joseph Thomas
Sunday
Elizabeth and Scott Gidman, Elkhart, a son, Charles Eric Matthew
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Katie (Bontrager) and Steven Miller, LaGrange, a son, Ryan Jay
LaVera (Miller) and Kenny Miller, Topeka, a son, Aaron Jon
Monday
Rita (Yoder) and Marion Lambright, Bristol, a son, Josiah Lee
Sharon (Borkholder) and Ferman Shrock, LaGrange, a daughter, Emma Joann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.