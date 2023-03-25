GOSHEN HOSPITAL Wednesday
Jessica and Michael Ramey, White Pigeon, a daughter, Harper Rae
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER Wednesday
Dora (Eash) and Kevin Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Janessa Faith
Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in in the afternoon. High 44F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low near 30F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:30 am
The city of Goshen recently hosted a flood awareness event at Shanklin Park. Is flooding an issue that concerns you or with which you have had direct experience?