NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
JoAnna D. (Miller) and Perry Schrock, Shipshewana, a daughter, Melissa Kate
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 4:50 am
CENTREVILLE [mdash] William A. Wickey, 92, Centreville, passed away at St. David's of Round Rock Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas. William was born a son to the late August and Pauline (Miller) Wickey, April 9, 1929 in LaGrange. On Jan. 1, 1953, William married Florence Miller at Locust G…
GOSHEN [mdash] Celebration of life for Andrew J. Buller, 70, Goshen, will be at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, at Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Service will be live streamed at www.rrefh.com, click his tribute page, videos/photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.