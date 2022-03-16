NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Sunday
Emily (Miller) and Michael Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Adrianna Joy
Monday
Sadie (Stoltzfus) and Nathan Fry, Ligonier, a daughter, Esther Grace
Regina (Bontrager) and Davon Hochstetler, LaGrange, a son, Kameron Jacob
CENTREVILLE [mdash] William A. Wickey, 92, Centreville, passed away at St. David's of Round Rock Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas. William was born a son to the late August and Pauline (Miller) Wickey, April 9, 1929 in LaGrange. On Jan. 1, 1953, William married Florence Miller at Locust G…
GOSHEN [mdash] Celebration of life for Andrew J. Buller, 70, Goshen, will be at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, at Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Service will be live streamed at www.rrefh.com, click his tribute page, videos/photos.
