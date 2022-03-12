GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Thursday
Monica and Yoan Murillo, Goshen, a son, Garett Gregorio
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Lucy (Bontrager) and Joas Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Rhoda J.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High near 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Amos E. Miller, 83, Middlebury, died Friday, March 11 at his residence. Visitation after 1 p.m. today, and all day Sunday, family residence, 11112 C.R. 16 Middlebury. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Monday, same residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
