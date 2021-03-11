Clear skies. Low 34F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 4:03 pm
Goshen, Indiana
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Rachel and Joshua Lenker, Middlebury, a daughter, Blake Elizabeth
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Amanda (Miller) and Elmer Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Heidi Nicole
