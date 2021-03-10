GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Abbagail Harris and Gunnar Walker, a son, Acaylias Bleu’
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Dorene (Yoder) and Alvin Schrock, Millersburg, a son, Jeryl Mark
Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
GOSHEN [mdash] Perry O. Yoder, 87, of Goshen, died at 10 p.m. Monday, March 8, at his residence of natural causes. He was born June 12, 1933, in Nappanee to Ora and Mattie (Yoder) Yoder. On Sept. 25, 1955, in Allen County, he married Maggie Zehr. She died Aug. 31, 2007. Surviving are five so…
