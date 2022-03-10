Births

RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE

Tuesday

Marilyn (Miller) and Michael Hochstetler, Nappanee, a son, Liam Dale

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Michelle Sosa and Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Goshen, a daughter, Nori Giovanna

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you