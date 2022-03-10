RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE
Tuesday
Marilyn (Miller) and Michael Hochstetler, Nappanee, a son, Liam Dale
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Michelle Sosa and Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Goshen, a daughter, Nori Giovanna
LAGRANGE [mdash] Orva Knepp, 63, LaGrange, died Wednesday. Visitation after 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10 and all day Friday at Christy Knepp residence, 1275 S. 375 W., LaGrange. Funeral services: 9:30 a.m., Saturday, same residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
