...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management for all northern Indiana
counties...and is until midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night.
Levels of fine particles are expected to be in the Orange or
unhealthy for sensitive groups range.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include...
refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline
powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive
activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or
combining errands and using water based paints.
It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as
asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
&&
For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web;
site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web;
site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.
BIRTHS: June 9, 2023
HOME BIRTH
Tuesday
Julia (Slabaugh) and Steve Borkholder, New Paris, a son, Micah John
The U.S. Congress recently passed a bill raising the debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion, at least until January 2025. Congress created the debt ceiling in 1917, and since 1960 has raised the limit 78 — now 79 — times, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Do you believe the debt ceiling still serves a useful purpose?
You voted:
