Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT... An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for all northern Indiana counties...and is until midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night. Levels of fine particles are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include... refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion. && For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web; site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web; site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.