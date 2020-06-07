New Eden Care Center
Lori (Bontrager) and Steve Helmuth, Middlebury, a son, Jordan Cole
LAGRANGE [mdash] Sarah Jane Yoder, 89, of LaGrange, died at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 3, 1931, in Ligonier, to Joseph and Barbara (Hochstetler) Lambright. On Nov. 4, 1948, she married Joseph J. Yoder; he died Dec. 23, 1995. Surviving are six daugh…
Gary J. Miller, 66, Shipshewana, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home. The family and funeral home request attendees wear a face covering during visitation. The family will hold private funeral services.
