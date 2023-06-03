Tuesday
Calley and Joshua Rowzer, Shipshewana, a daughter, Vivian Hope Lynne
Thursday
Cassandra Zamora, Goshen, a daughter, Catalina Maria
May 26
Jeff and Lorraine Wingard, Goshen, a daughter, Riley Caroline
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the Northwest, North Central, and Northeast Indiana regions...and is until midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Saturday night. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include... refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion. && For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web; site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web; site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.
The U.S. Congress recently passed a bill raising the debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion, at least until January 2025. Congress created the debt ceiling in 1917, and since 1960 has raised the limit 78 — now 79 — times, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Do you believe the debt ceiling still serves a useful purpose?