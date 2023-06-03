Births

Tuesday

Calley and Joshua Rowzer, Shipshewana, a daughter, Vivian Hope Lynne

Thursday

Cassandra Zamora, Goshen, a daughter, Catalina Maria

May 26

Jeff and Lorraine Wingard, Goshen, a daughter, Riley Caroline

