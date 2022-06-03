Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Thursday

Laurie (Kuhns) and Larry Hochstetler, Etna Green, a son, Gerald Eugene

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Laura (Bontrager) and James Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Micah Joel

