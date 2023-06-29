Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Brittany Herschberger and Luke Woodworth, Shipshewana, a daughter, Nyly Jo

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Vera (Lambright) and Lavon Whetstone, Goshen, a daughter, Alyssa Kate

