Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Samantha and Kohle Christner, Shipshewana, a son, Miles William

Wednesday

Courtney Cox and Scott Lawson, Leesburg, a son, Luke Alexander

Thursday

Serena and Jake Simons, Nappanee, a son, Quinn Elias

Cristina Torres and Jose Benavides, Goshen, a daughter, Gianna Alessandra

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Jolene (Farmwald) and Larry Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Grace Elizabeth

Friday

Ruth Ann (Schrock) and Floyd Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Faron Dale

RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE

Friday

Sharon (Miller) and James Schwartz, Nappanee, a son, Kenton Jon

