New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Melinda (Yoder) and Mahlon Wingard, Ligonier, a son, Josiah Daniel
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 7:07 pm
