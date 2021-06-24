BIRTHS JUNE 25, 2021 Jun 24, 2021 3 hrs ago BLESSSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTERThursday Elaine (Miller) and Mark Kauffman, Goshen, a daughter, Oakleigh Rayne React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Elaine Beginning Mark Kauffman Daughter Center Goshen Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries HOCHSTETLER, Raymond Jun 29, 1945 - Jun 23, 2021 REED, Major Carl Apr 7, 1942 - May 30, 2021 RASSI, JR., Thomas Jul 6, 1938 - Apr 23, 2021 DEISCHER, JR., Carl Jul 23, 1942 - Jun 21, 2021 SCHROCK, John Nov 14, 1948 - Jun 23, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Concord teacher now faces sex crime chargesGoshen mayor saves wedding with suit substituteGoshen house found in violation of Neighborhood Preservation OrdinancePavilion BurnsPREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wright brothers leaving Benton Bucks to join FairfieldPOLICE NEWS: Middlebury man jailed in molestation caseShipshewana man injured in Michigan plane crashPOLICE NEWS: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crashPOLICE NEWS: Elkhart shooting victim succumbs to injuriesPOLICE NEWS: Dog breeder scammed with stolen card Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
