Goshen Hospital

Monday

Kira Gallagher and Wesley Barham, Elkhart, a daughter, Oaklyn Elaine

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Tuesday

Kristina (Wengerd) and Devon Miller, LaGrange, a son, Orlan Jay

New Eden Care Center

Tuesday

Rachel (Stutzman) and Myron Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Angie Jolee

Wednesday

Kristina (Lehman) James, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lindsey Kate

Sadie (Lambright) and Delmar Beechy, LaGrange, a son, Seth Alan

