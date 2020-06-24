Goshen Hospital
Monday
Kira Gallagher and Wesley Barham, Elkhart, a daughter, Oaklyn Elaine
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Tuesday
Kristina (Wengerd) and Devon Miller, LaGrange, a son, Orlan Jay
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Rachel (Stutzman) and Myron Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Angie Jolee
Wednesday
Kristina (Lehman) James, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lindsey Kate
Sadie (Lambright) and Delmar Beechy, LaGrange, a son, Seth Alan
