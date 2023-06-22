Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Carolyn (Yoder) and Lee Eash, Ligonier, a son, Jeremiah Daniel

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Dora (Miller) and Michael Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Katy Dorene

