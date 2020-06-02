Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings

Care Center

Friday

Michelle (Lambright) and Ferman Schmucker, Millersburg, a daughter, Chloe Joelle

Loretta (Lambright) and Wendal Borkholder, Nappanee, a daughter, Lindsey Nicole

Goshen Hospital

Saturday

Doretta and Gary Miller, Middlebury, a son, Kaden Alex

Tuesday

Maria and Miguel Garcia, Goshen, a daughter, Ava Elizabeth

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Rachel (Miller) and Floyd Eash, Ligonier, a daughter, Leah Faith

Darlene (Beechy) and Jeremy Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Alivia Nicole

Ida (Miller) and Elmer Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Joel Dean

Monday

Leona (Troyer) and Perry Hershberger, Howe, a daughter, Judith P.

Tuesday

RuthAnn (Bontrager) and Marlin Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Jesse Jay

