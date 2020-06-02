Blessed Beginnings
Care Center
Friday
Michelle (Lambright) and Ferman Schmucker, Millersburg, a daughter, Chloe Joelle
Loretta (Lambright) and Wendal Borkholder, Nappanee, a daughter, Lindsey Nicole
Goshen Hospital
Saturday
Doretta and Gary Miller, Middlebury, a son, Kaden Alex
Tuesday
Maria and Miguel Garcia, Goshen, a daughter, Ava Elizabeth
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Rachel (Miller) and Floyd Eash, Ligonier, a daughter, Leah Faith
Darlene (Beechy) and Jeremy Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Alivia Nicole
Ida (Miller) and Elmer Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Joel Dean
Monday
Leona (Troyer) and Perry Hershberger, Howe, a daughter, Judith P.
Tuesday
RuthAnn (Bontrager) and Marlin Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Jesse Jay
