Births

HOME BIRTH

Wednesday

Luetta (Bontrager) and Karl Slabaugh, Bourbon, a daughter, Kathy June

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Michelle (Schmucker) and Myron Mishler, LaGrange, a son, Micaiah Jay

Michelle (Yoder) and Mark Yoder, Goshen, a son, Wesley Frank

Brenda (Lambright) and Gary Lambright, Middlebury, a son, Jate Christopher

Wednesday

SueAnn (Mast) and Calvin Otto, Topeka, a daughter, Olivia Grace

Thursday

Linda (Beechy) and Eugene Miller, Millersburg, a son, Brycen David

Karen (Yoder) and Karl Yoder, Topeka, a daughter, Loraine

Friday

Elaine (Whetstone) and Matthew Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Caroline Eve

