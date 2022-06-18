HOME BIRTH
Wednesday
Luetta (Bontrager) and Karl Slabaugh, Bourbon, a daughter, Kathy June
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Michelle (Schmucker) and Myron Mishler, LaGrange, a son, Micaiah Jay
Michelle (Yoder) and Mark Yoder, Goshen, a son, Wesley Frank
Brenda (Lambright) and Gary Lambright, Middlebury, a son, Jate Christopher
Wednesday
SueAnn (Mast) and Calvin Otto, Topeka, a daughter, Olivia Grace
Thursday
Linda (Beechy) and Eugene Miller, Millersburg, a son, Brycen David
Karen (Yoder) and Karl Yoder, Topeka, a daughter, Loraine
Friday
Elaine (Whetstone) and Matthew Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Caroline Eve