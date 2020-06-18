Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Wednesday
Marta (Scheiwe) and Charles Wysong, Wawaka, a daughter, Violette Ann
Goshen Hospital
Tuesday
Angel Vining and Terry Dove, Syracuse, a son, Jonathan Allen-Reed
Home Births
May 20
Katie (Miller) and Jason Glick, Shipshewana, a son, Joel David
May 22
Karen (Stutzman) and Daniel Wingard, Bristol, a son, Neil Jon
May 27
Rebecca (Landow) and Christopher Arndt, Goshen, a son, Kaiden Phillip
May 29
Kathryn (Lehman) and Jerry Schwartz, Goshen, a son, Nikolas Wyatt
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Linda (Bontrager) and Lamar Weaver, LaGrange, a son, Nathan Jay
Thursday
Sharon and Danny Fry, Wolcottville, a daughter, Hadassah Ruth
Leah (Eicher) and Lyle Hilty, Shipshewana, a daughter, Hannah Grace
