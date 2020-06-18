Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Wednesday

Marta (Scheiwe) and Charles Wysong, Wawaka, a daughter, Violette Ann

Goshen Hospital

Tuesday

Angel Vining and Terry Dove, Syracuse, a son, Jonathan Allen-Reed

Home Births

May 20

Katie (Miller) and Jason Glick, Shipshewana, a son, Joel David

May 22

Karen (Stutzman) and Daniel Wingard, Bristol, a son, Neil Jon

May 27

Rebecca (Landow) and Christopher Arndt, Goshen, a son, Kaiden Phillip

May 29

Kathryn (Lehman) and Jerry Schwartz, Goshen, a son, Nikolas Wyatt

New Eden Care Center

Tuesday

Linda (Bontrager) and Lamar Weaver, LaGrange, a son, Nathan Jay

Thursday

Sharon and Danny Fry, Wolcottville, a daughter, Hadassah Ruth

Leah (Eicher) and Lyle Hilty, Shipshewana, a daughter, Hannah Grace

