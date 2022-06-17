GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Faith and Zach Abney, Elkhart, a son, Brooks Ryan
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Emma (Hershberger) and Michael Weaver, Topeka, a son, Wilbur Alan
Tuesday
Wanita (Yoder) and Reuben Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Janette Rose
