GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Faith and Zach Abney, Elkhart, a son, Brooks Ryan

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Friday

Emma (Hershberger) and Michael Weaver, Topeka, a son, Wilbur Alan

Tuesday

Wanita (Yoder) and Reuben Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Janette Rose

