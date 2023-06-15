BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Wanda (Stutzman) and Nathan Miller, Nappanee, a son, Kendrick Myles
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Miriam (Mast) and Lloyd Troyer, Shipshewana, a son, Javon Elliot
In a recent Goshen News article, writer Carson Gerber talked with members of the Indiana Bigfoot Research Organization. Founder Steve Abney presented evidence that not only is there one hairy forest dweller in the Hoosier state, there are thousands. There have even been Bigfoot sightings in the Syracuse area. Do you believe Bigfoot exists?