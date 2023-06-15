Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Wanda (Stutzman) and Nathan Miller, Nappanee, a son, Kendrick Myles

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Miriam (Mast) and Lloyd Troyer, Shipshewana, a son, Javon Elliot

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you