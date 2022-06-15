BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Friday
Diane and Joseph Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Logan Michael
Monday
Nila and Kenneth Hoover, Elkhart, a daughter, Chelsea Brooke
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Monday
Joetta (Fry) and Larry Miller, Topeka, a son, Caden Wayne
Sunny to partly cloudy. Record high temperatures expected. High near 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 4:26 am
The Jan. 6 hearings, which started Thursday, will explore all of the evidence collected in connection with what investigators and many legislators say was former President Donald Trump’s attempt to prevent Joe Biden’s certification as president. Trump responded on social media, saying it was a “WITCH HUNT!” Do you think the Jan. 6 hearings will show conclusively that former President Donald Trump meant to interfere with the transfer of power?