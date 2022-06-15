Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Friday

Diane and Joseph Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Logan Michael

Monday

Nila and Kenneth Hoover, Elkhart, a daughter, Chelsea Brooke

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Monday

Joetta (Fry) and Larry Miller, Topeka, a son, Caden Wayne

