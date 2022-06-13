BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Friday
Joseph and Diane Yoder, a son, Logan Michael
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Saturday
Kristine (Lambright) and Jeremy Lambright, Middlebury, a daughter, Laurel Magdalene
Updated: June 13, 2022 @ 1:13 am
