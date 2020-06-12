New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Loranna (Mast) and Philip Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Ethan Ray
Friday
Ruby (Bontrager) and Mike Lehman, LaGrange, a daughter, Sara Grace
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 12, 2020 @ 6:01 pm
NAPPANEE [mdash] Eddie J. Borkholder, 78, of Nappanee, passed away June 12, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
NAPPANEE [mdash] Albert C. Miller, 78, of Nappanee, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, from head trauma received from a bicycle accident. He was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Mayes County, Oklahoma, to Crist M. and Clara B. (Troyer) Miller. On Nov.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.