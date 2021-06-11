NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Katie (Bontrager) and Steven Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Monica Joy
Elaine (Hostetler) and Paul Chupp, Topeka, a son, Austin Wayne
TOPEKA [mdash] Lydia N. Hostetler, 89, of Topeka, died at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at her residence. She was born on April 8, 1932, in LaGrange County, to Noah J. and Amanda Mae (Bontrager) Raber. On April 23, 1953, in Honeyville, she married Ervin D. Hostetler. He died June 3, 2017. Sur…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.