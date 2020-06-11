Birth announcements

Goshen Birth Center

Wednesday

Sara (Chupp) and Lonnie Fry, Goshen, a daughter, Haiden Adelle

Goshen Hospital

Wednesday

Kimberly and Amanda Keiper, Goshen, a son, Atlas Reed

Daytona and Austin Ropp, Goshen, a daughter, Rowan Deja Clarissa

New Eden Care Center

Thursday

Lori (Fry) and Samuel Miller, LaGrange, a son, Jeremy Lee

New Beginnings Care Center

Thursday

Larisa (Shaum) and Cameron Martin, Goshen, a son, Kaden Scott

Sara Beth and Mark Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Anthony Lyn

Carolyn (Miller) and Kevin Bontrager, Nappanee, a son, Brenson Luke

Doris (Yoder) and Arlen Borkholder, Auburn, a daughter, Miranda Jo

