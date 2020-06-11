Goshen Birth Center
Wednesday
Sara (Chupp) and Lonnie Fry, Goshen, a daughter, Haiden Adelle
Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Kimberly and Amanda Keiper, Goshen, a son, Atlas Reed
Daytona and Austin Ropp, Goshen, a daughter, Rowan Deja Clarissa
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Lori (Fry) and Samuel Miller, LaGrange, a son, Jeremy Lee
New Beginnings Care Center
Thursday
Larisa (Shaum) and Cameron Martin, Goshen, a son, Kaden Scott
Sara Beth and Mark Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Anthony Lyn
Carolyn (Miller) and Kevin Bontrager, Nappanee, a son, Brenson Luke
Doris (Yoder) and Arlen Borkholder, Auburn, a daughter, Miranda Jo
