Wednesday
Laura (Miller) and Edward Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Caroline Eve
Sharon (Miller) and Perry Whetstone, Middlebury, a daughter, Nevaeh Jo
BREMEN [mdash] A 2 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 10, at Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m, and also following the service. Attendees will be asked to wear masks. Visit www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com for more details.
GOSHEN [mdash] Barbara Royer, born March 31, 1936, passed away July 6 at Goshen General Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 10, at 10 a.m., at United Christian School, 29522 CR 52, Nappanee.
