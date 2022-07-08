GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Julia and Olen Borkholder, Syracuse, a son, Jacob Daune
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Elaine (Wingard) and Kevin Yoder, Topeka, a son, Kolton Riley
One of the hallmarks of July 4 celebrations, when we mark our nation’s independence, is fireworks. According to history.com, “The tradition of setting off fireworks on the 4th of July began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, during the first organized celebration of Independence Day.” Do you watch a community fireworks show or do you purchase and set off your own fireworks?