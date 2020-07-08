Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Monday

Jamie Gritzroaker, New Paris, a son, Aza Zane

New Eden Care Center

Tuesday

Regina (Yutzy) and Dewayne Mishler, Topeka, a son, Jaylin Wayne

Wednesday

Dena (Yoder) and Delmar Hochstetler, White Pigeon, a son, Remington Zac

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Wednesday

Naomi and Lonnie Miller, Bremen, a son, Marcus L.

Kathryn (Nisley) and John Beechy, a daughter, Karena Faith

Anna Sue (Hochstetler) and Ivan Mast, Nappanee, a daughter, Kristen Joy

