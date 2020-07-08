Goshen Hospital
Monday
Jamie Gritzroaker, New Paris, a son, Aza Zane
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Regina (Yutzy) and Dewayne Mishler, Topeka, a son, Jaylin Wayne
Wednesday
Dena (Yoder) and Delmar Hochstetler, White Pigeon, a son, Remington Zac
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Wednesday
Naomi and Lonnie Miller, Bremen, a son, Marcus L.
Kathryn (Nisley) and John Beechy, a daughter, Karena Faith
Anna Sue (Hochstetler) and Ivan Mast, Nappanee, a daughter, Kristen Joy
