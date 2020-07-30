Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Wednesday

Dianna (Bontrager) and Luke Hochstetler, Nappanee, a daughter, Mia Nichole

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Marilyn (Bontrager) and Eric Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Heidi Joy

Marlene (Bontrager) and Matthew Beechy, Middlebury, a daughter, Alaina Jade

Thursday

Sarah (Yoder) and Levon Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Adelyn Jade

Melissa (Miller) and Steven Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Melissa Ruth

