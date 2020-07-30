Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Wednesday
Dianna (Bontrager) and Luke Hochstetler, Nappanee, a daughter, Mia Nichole
New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Marilyn (Bontrager) and Eric Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Heidi Joy
Marlene (Bontrager) and Matthew Beechy, Middlebury, a daughter, Alaina Jade
Thursday
Sarah (Yoder) and Levon Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Adelyn Jade
Melissa (Miller) and Steven Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Melissa Ruth
