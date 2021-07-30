GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Brittany Matthews and Billy Miller, Goshen, a son, Rowan Matthew
———
David and Lorraine Bontrager, Millsburg, a son, Lucas Jon
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Lydia Mae Eash, 75, of Shipshewana, died at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born on Dec. 19, 1945, in Newton County, to Ammon and Barbara (Hochstetler) Yoder. On Oct. 15, 1970, in Goshen, she married Orla O. Eash. He survives. Survivors…
