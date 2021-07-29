BIRTHS JULY 29, 2021 Jul 29, 2021 2 hrs ago BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.Tuesday Erma (Hochstetler) and Menno Schwartz, Milford, a son, Joseph M. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Center Beginning Joseph M Commerce Milford Son Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries PLETCHER, Dwight Dec 9, 1927 - Jul 26, 2021 HAYES, Nancy Mar 29, 1953 - Jul 26, 2021 CHUPP, Esther Jan 16, 1932 - Jul 27, 2021 MILLER, Kenneth Jul 5, 1979 - Jan 26, 2021 JANTZI, Glendon Apr 19, 1927 - Jul 22, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGoshen house found unfit for habitationPOLICE NEWS: Sexual battery reported at the fairPOLICE NEWS: Woman robbed in GoshenELKHART COUNTY FAIR: Annis wins his first Parade 5000 Road RunELKHART COUNTY FAIR: Strongman competition a success after year offGoshen Intermediate School completedPOLICE NEWS: Local arrests reportedGoshen Intermediate School flooding issues discussedELKHART COUNTY FAIR: Former referees honored at basketball courtsPOLICE NEWS: Sexual battery reported at the fair Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.