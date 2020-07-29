New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Betty (Miller) and Lyndon Lehman, Shipshewana, a daughter, Vanessa Dawn
Wednesday
Doretta (Bontrager) and Leonard Lehman, Wolcottville, a son, Kyle Dean
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 7:16 pm
