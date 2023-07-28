...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management for all of northern Indiana
and is in effect through Friday July 28.
Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include...
refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline
powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive
activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or
combining errands and using water based paints.
It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as
asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
&&
For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web;
site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web;
site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.
BIRTHS: July 28, 2023
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Lora (Hochstetler) and John Byler, Millersburg, a son, Eric Lynn
Country music artist Jason Aldean’s new video “Try That in a Small Town” was yanked by Country Music Television because of the association between the lyrics and the history of the courthouse in the video — the site of a lynching nearly 100 years ago. Aldean’s song makes no mention of race and Aldean did not choose the location, according to his production company. Critics say he should have known and the correlation is there even without explicit lyrics. Do you agree with CMT’s decision?
You voted:
