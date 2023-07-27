...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northern Indiana, including
the following counties, in north central Indiana, Kosciusko and
St. Joseph. In northern Indiana, De Kalb, Elkhart, Lagrange,
Marshall, Noble, Steuben and Whitley.
* WHEN...Until 100 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 949 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Goshen, Warsaw, Auburn, Kendallville, Angola, Nappanee,
Garrett, Bremen, Ligonier, Syracuse, Butler, Avilla, Albion,
Waterloo, Bourbon, Wakarusa, Milford, Hamilton, Rome City and
Topeka.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&