Goshen Hospital
Tuesday
Cheyenne and Richard Hardwick, Millersburg, a son, Mikel Lee
GOSHEN [mdash] Mary Lou Payne, 89, died Friday, July 24, at Courtyard Healthcare. She was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Foraker, to Harold and Mabel (Myers) Culp. On Aug. 25, 1948, she married John H. Payne. He died Oct. 4, 2015. Survivors include three children, Patsy (Marty) Gouker, Anna Elliott a…
WAKARUSA [mdash] LaVern Wesley Miller, 82, Wakarusa, formerly of New Paris and Goshen, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at his home. He was born May 26, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, to Wesley and Ellen (Stockman) Miller. On May 26, 1962, he married Lois Ann (Blocher) Miller. Surviving a…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Joe Devon "Joey" Riegsecker, 28, of Nappanee, passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, as a result of an accident. He was born Dec. 20, 1991, in Goshen, to Joe and Linda (Hochstetler) Riegsecker. He was a lifelong area resident. Surviving are his parents, Joe and Linda Riegse…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.