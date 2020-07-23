Goshen Hospital
Tuesday
Rachel Hershberger and Jason Harman, Goshen, a son, Brody James
New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Doris (Bontrager) and Michael Hochstetler, Millersburg, a son, Kaden Jase
Thursday
Sara (O-Ho) and Joel Hostetler, Ligonier, a son, Logan Alex
LaGrange Hospital
Wednesday
Kaylene (Bontrager) and Dale Kuhns, Shipshewana, a son, Mikiah Dave
Blessed Beginnings
Care Center
Thursday
Janelle (Yoder) and Lydon Miller, Bourbon, a son, Jaxton Kade
Delores (Martin) and Matthias Martin, Goshen, a daughter, Shanda LeAnn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.