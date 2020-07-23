Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Tuesday

Rachel Hershberger and Jason Harman, Goshen, a son, Brody James

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Doris (Bontrager) and Michael Hochstetler, Millersburg, a son, Kaden Jase

Thursday

Sara (O-Ho) and Joel Hostetler, Ligonier, a son, Logan Alex

LaGrange Hospital

Wednesday

Kaylene (Bontrager) and Dale Kuhns, Shipshewana, a son, Mikiah Dave

Blessed Beginnings

Care Center

Thursday

Janelle (Yoder) and Lydon Miller, Bourbon, a son, Jaxton Kade

Delores (Martin) and Matthias Martin, Goshen, a daughter, Shanda LeAnn

