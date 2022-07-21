Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Susan (Miller) and Steven Bontrager, Ligonier, a son, Jediah Lynn

Sharon (Schlabach) and Marlin Miller, Wolcottville, a daughter, Ava Jolene

Wednesday

Wanda (Miller) and Steven Mast, Millersburg, a son, Lucas Jay

